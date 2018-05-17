May 17 2018
|
Sivan, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Liberman: Israel must withdraw immediately from U.N. Human Rights Council

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 17, 2018 08:50
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel must withdraw immediately from the United Nations Human Rights Council and persuade the United States to adopt a similar move, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

"Israel is under a double attack," Liberman wrote in the post. "A terror attack from Gaza and an attack of hypocrisy headed by the United Nations Human Rights Council."

The Human Rights Council's condemnations of Israel, Liberman wrote, "are meant to deter Israel from protecting itself. They will not succeed."

"We must stop permitting this celebration of hypocrisy," the defense minister wrote, "and immediately withdraw from the Human Rights Council, and work diligently so that the United States joins us in this step."

In the wake of the killing of dozens of Palestinian protesters in Gaza over the past weeks, the United Nations announced Tuesday that the Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Israel on Friday.

"The special session is being convened per an official request submitted this evening by Palestine and the United Arab Emirates, on behalf of the Arab Group of States, which has been supported by 26 States thus far," the UN human rights office said in an emailed statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 17, 2018
China launches first rocket designed by a private company

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut