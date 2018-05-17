Liberman: Israel must withdraw immediately from U.N. Human Rights Council

Israel must withdraw immediately from the United Nations Human Rights Council and persuade the United States to adopt a similar move, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.



"Israel is under a double attack," Liberman wrote in the post. "A terror attack from Gaza and an attack of hypocrisy headed by the United Nations Human Rights Council."



The Human Rights Council's condemnations of Israel, Liberman wrote, "are meant to deter Israel from protecting itself. They will not succeed."



"We must stop permitting this celebration of hypocrisy," the defense minister wrote, "and immediately withdraw from the Human Rights Council, and work diligently so that the United States joins us in this step."



In the wake of the killing of dozens of Palestinian protesters in Gaza over the past weeks, the United Nations announced Tuesday that the Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Israel on Friday.



"The special session is being convened per an official request submitted this evening by Palestine and the United Arab Emirates, on behalf of the Arab Group of States, which has been supported by 26 States thus far," the UN human rights office said in an emailed statement.

