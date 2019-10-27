Likud campaign officials under investigation for harassing state witness
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
October 27, 2019 18:53
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Likud campaign officials are under investigation for allegedly harassing Shlomo Filber, a state witness in the Case 4000 against Benjamin Netanyahu.
Filber is a former top aid to Netanyahu. The investigation was approved by State Attorney Shai Nitzan and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
