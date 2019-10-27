Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud campaign officials under investigation for harassing state witness

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
October 27, 2019 18:53
Likud campaign officials are under investigation for allegedly harassing Shlomo Filber, a state witness in the Case 4000 against Benjamin Netanyahu.

Filber is a former top aid to Netanyahu. The investigation was approved by State Attorney Shai Nitzan and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.


