The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tehran due to uncertain security

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 10, 2020 14:43
BERLIN - Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Friday that its group airlines were cancelling flights to and from Tehran until Jan. 20 inclusive due to the uncertain security situation of the airspace around the Iranian capital.
Lufthansa said the move was a "precautionary measure" and it would decide if and when its flights to Iran would resume when it had more information.U.S. officials said on Thursday that the government believed Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner shortly after Iran fired missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq, while Iran was on high alert.
Florida air force base in lockdown after nearby shooting – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 02:54 PM
Two Palestinians suspected of firing at Israeli border police arrested
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 02:41 PM
Niger sets new offensive against militants after 25 soldiers killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 02:26 PM
Ukraine president received data from US on Iran plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 01:39 PM
El Al plane makes emergency landing after 'mayday' on flight from Newark
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 01:27 PM
Iraq's top cleric condemns US, Iran confrontation on Iraqi soil
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 12:23 PM
Iran: Flight crash investigation could take 'one or two years'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 10:56 AM
Iran could have nuclear weapon within 1 to 2 years - French minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 09:48 AM
Iran invites US to take part in plane crash investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 08:26 AM
IDF airstrikes target weaponry truck on Iraq-Syria border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 06:07 AM
Britain advises against all travel to Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 05:25 AM
Canadian board organizing visit to crashed Ukrainian jet accident site
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 02:19 AM
Trump floats expanding NATO to add Middle East
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 01:02 AM
Russia's Putin oversees hypersonic missile test near Crimea
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 10:40 PM
Canada PM says evidence indicates Iran shot down Ukraine jet
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 10:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by