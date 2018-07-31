MK Avi Dichter calls out Rivlin for Arabic statement

Breaking news.
Likud MK Avi Dichter responded to President Rivlin's purported statement that the he would sign the Nation-State law in Arabic, in an interview on Amy Radio Tuesday morning.
"The law states that Hebrew is the official language of the state," Dichter said. "I do not think that the president of Israel should go against the spirit of the law and not sign the law in Hebrew. If he wants, he can add his Arabic signature next to his Hebrew one."
The president's spokesperson denied that Rivlin said he would sign the law in Arabic.