MK Nava Boker: PM's exposure proves bias against him

In response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech Monday, Likud MK Nava Boker said in that "the prime minister's revelation proves that there is bias against him."
"Confronting the witnesses in the case is necessary and a basic right of the accused, and there is no reason for this not be approved," she continued. "As long as the legal process against the prime minister continues to be flawed, it harms the investigation and any attempts to reach the truth."
