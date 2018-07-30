MK accused of sexual harassment denies allegations

Breaking news.
Member of Knesset Eitan Broshi denied the allegations of sexual harassment against him, said his attorney Ilan Bombach in an interview on Army Radio Monday morning.
"Eitan Broshi vehemently denies the new allegations, saying he has no intention of resigning," said Bombach. "On the contrary, those who demand that he resign should resign. The legal justification for his suspension is entirely unclear to me."
Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay suspended Broshi from the party and urged him to quit the Knesset Sunday after a woman wrote him that Broshi had sexually assaulted her in an elevator 15 years earlier.