MK implores Gaza strategy after more than 100 rockets launched towards Israel

"What is the strategy for Gaza?" asked MK Haim Jelin (Yesh Atid) during a live interview for Channel 2 news the morning after a full day and night of rockets and mortars launched from the coastal enclave towards southern Israel.



"In what direction are we leading this operation?"



"It is intolerable that Hamas and Islamic Jihad dictate (Israeli) policy," said Jelin.



Stating that he would very much like to hear Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address the nation and explain what his vision for Gaza is, Jelin said that no quick fixes are possible seeing that the Arab-Israeli conflict is seven decades old.



