Malka Leifer released on house arrest under restrictive conditions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 2, 2019 11:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Jerusalem District Court ordered Malka Leifer, the former Australian principal accused of molesting numerous pupils, released on restrictive terms for house arrest in her sister's home.

Leifer is standing trial for extradition on 74 counts of sexual abuse in Australia against sisters Dassi Erlich, Ellie Sapper and Nicole Meyer while she was principal of an ultra-Orthodox school.Leifer fled Australia to come to Israel in 2008, but legal proceedings against her only began in 2014.


