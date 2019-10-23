Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Man sets himself on fire outside UN refugee agency

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 11:35
GENEVA - A man set himself on fire outside the U.N. refugee agency headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday and was evacuated by medical services, a spokeswoman said.

Liz Throssell, spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told reporters in Geneva that the man's identity and origin were not known but he was alive.


