Man sets himself on fire outside UN refugee agency

GENEVA - A man set himself on fire outside the U.N. refugee agency headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday and was evacuated by medical services, a spokeswoman said.



Liz Throssell, spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told reporters in Geneva that the man's identity and origin were not known but he was alive.



