Man arrested for breaching quarantine while positive for coronvirus

A man was arrested in Mea Shearim by police for breaking out of quarantine while positive for the coronaviurs. Tuesday afternoon the police received a report of a young man, 22, who left his home and started travelling towards Jerusalem.Soon after, the police located the man in a house in Mea Shearim, a haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem, and informed him that he was violating Health Ministry guidelines. During the arrest they wore protective suits to prevent them from contracting the virus, and kept curious onlookers from closing in on the scene.