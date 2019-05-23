Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Medics ensure safety as up to half a million visit Meron

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 23, 2019 08:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
An estimated tens of thousands to up to half a million people visited the northern town of Meron for Lag BaOmer Wednesday night. The all-night festivities included a giant bonfire, barbecues, dancing and musical prayer.

Medics from Magen David Adom were hard at work throughout the night to ensure safety. Most of the injuries reported by MDA were light burns, exhaustion and dehydration, and minor bruises. 
The medical services treated similar incidents throughout Israel. Due to the heart wave, officials urged  that people curb the traditional bonfires as a safety precaution. 
 
The minor Jewish holiday celebrates the 33rd day of the counting of the Omer and the life of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai who defied the Roman empire. 






