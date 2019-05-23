Medics ensure safety as up to half a million visit Meron

Breaking news.
An estimated tens of thousands to up to half a million people visited the northern town of Meron for Lag BaOmer Wednesday night. The all-night festivities included a giant bonfire, barbecues, dancing and musical prayer.
Medics from Magen David Adom were hard at work throughout the night to ensure safety. Most of the injuries reported by MDA were light burns, exhaustion and dehydration, and minor bruises.
The medical services treated similar incidents throughout Israel. Due to the heart wave, officials urged that people curb the traditional bonfires as a safety precaution.
The minor Jewish holiday celebrates the 33rd day of the counting of the Omer and the life of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai who defied the Roman empire.
