Melania Trump Says #MeToo Accusers 'Need to Have Really Hard Evidence'

First Lady Melania Trump spoke out about the #MeToo movement, saying victims of sexual assault "need to have really hard evidence" if they are going to make accusations.
"If you are accused of something, show the evidence," Trump said in a recently taped interview with ABC News during her first major solo trip to Africa. "We need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody 'Oh I was sexually assaulted, or you did that to me,' because sometimes the media goes too far. The way they portray some stories; it's not correct, it's not right."
Trump said she supports women, but added that men need to be supported as well. "I support the women, and they need to be heard," she said. "We need to support them, and you know also men not just women."
Her statements are reminiscent of a 2016 interview with Trump, during which the first lady defended her husband amidst a host of sexual assault allegations. When asked about the allegations, Trump said her husband was "egged on" by Billy Bush in the 2005 Access Hollywood recorded exchange after engaging in "boy talk."
During the interview in Kenya, Trump discussed organizations refusing to partner with her due to their beliefs about the current administration. "They are choosing the politics over helping others," she said.
