Mexico's Lopez Obrador says wants referendum after 3 years

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's next president, leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will put his presidency to a referendum in three years, giving the public a chance to have its say on whether he should continue his presidency half-way through his six-year term.
"It's a commitment that I'm going to fulfill," he said in an interview on TV Azteca late on Monday. "Just as they elected me, they'll have the chance to remove me, but I'm sure I'll win as there will be results."
Lopez Obrador, who won a landslide victory in Sunday's presidential election and takes office in December, also said he would not make any attempt to run for a second presidential term, which is currently prohibited by the law, and would require a constitutional change.