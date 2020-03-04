The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Michael Bloomberg suspends Democratic presidential campaign

The former New York City mayor spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money in a bid to secure the candidacy.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MARCH 4, 2020 18:09
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 3, 2020 (photo credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)
(photo credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)
Michael Bloomberg has announced his intention to suspend his campaign for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election following a poor performance on Super Tuesday, Reuters reported.
In a statement, Bloomberg announced that he was leaving the race and will back former vice president Joe Biden, saying "I will work to make him the next president of the United States."
Biden won at least nine states in a strong showing on Super Tuesday, while his main competition, Senator Bernie Sanders, was on track to pick up four.
Based on partial results from the 14 states and one territory that voted on Tuesday, Biden was forecast to win at least 351 delegates, while Sanders was predicted to gain at least 280.
Elizabeth Warren was in line to take 28, Michael Bloomberg 12, and Tulsi Gabbard one.
Currently Biden has 453 delegates against 382 for Sanders, putting them far ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren with 50 and Bloomberg with 44. In total, 1,991 delegates are required to secure the nomination.
Warren has faced calls to drop out of the race and back Sanders after she suffered an embarrassing third place result in her home state of Massachusetts.



