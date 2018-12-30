Michael Oren to resign from Kulanu, Knesset?

Breaking news.
A report Sunday by Israel Hayom said Kulanu MK Michael Oren announced he is resigning from the Knesset and will not run in the next election.
"In 2015 I was called upon to serve the State of Israel in the Knesset," said Oren , and "for four full years as an MK and later as deputy minister, I worked tirelessly to strengthen Israel's relations with the world. I met with many leaders, fought the boycott organizations and worked to improve Israel's image."
Oren continued, "I do not abandon the diplomatic mission... I will continue to fight against the boycott organizations and anti-Israel groups and to represent Israel around the world."
A spokesperson for Oren told The Jerusalem Post that Oren would not be stepping down.
This story is developing.
