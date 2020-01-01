Pompeo speaks with Netanyahu following attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

WASHINGTON - Following the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with The Prime Minister of Iraq and Emir of Qatar on Tuesday via phone.According to US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, in his conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister, Secretary Pompeo thanked Netanyahu "for Israel's unwavering commitment to countering Iran's malign regional influence and its condemnation of the December 31 attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad." "The Secretary and Prime Minister reaffirmed the unbreakable bonds between the United States and Israel," Ortagus added.It is the second time that Pompeo and Netanyahu have discussed the situation with Iran this week. The two spoke on the phone on Monday as well. In his conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, Pompeo condemned "in the strongest possible terms, the December 31 Iran-backed terrorist attack on US Embassy Baghdad," the State Department said. "Secretary Pompeo noted the measures the Government of Iraq has taken to improve the security situation and stressed the Government of Iraq's obligation to prevent further attacks against our diplomatic mission," the statement reads.Pompeo discussed the attack with Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and "expressed appreciation for Qatar's solidarity in the face of Iran's malign regional influence."Secretary Pompeo also canceled his planned visit to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus. Pompeo decided to postpone because he was needed in Washington to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq, the State Department announced.