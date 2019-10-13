Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Monitor: Turkish forces, allies seize parts of Syrian town Suluk

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 10:42
BEIRUT - Turkish forces and their Syrian allies seized large parts of the northern Syrian town of Suluk in a new advance against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.

Suluk is located around 10 km (six miles) from the Syrian-Turkish border, to the southeast of Tel Abyad.


