Monitor: Turkish forces, allies seize parts of Syrian town Suluk

BEIRUT - Turkish forces and their Syrian allies seized large parts of the northern Syrian town of Suluk in a new advance against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.
Suluk is located around 10 km (six miles) from the Syrian-Turkish border, to the southeast of Tel Abyad.
