May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Moscow says it is 'concerned' about Iranian-Israeli tensions

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 11:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Russia is concerned about growing military tensions between Israel and Iran over Syria and calls for them to de-escalate after recent missile strikes, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, according to the TASS news agency.

Iranian forces in Syria launched a rocket attack on Israeli army bases in the Golan Heights early on Thursday, Israel said, prompting one of the heaviest Israeli barrages against Syria since the conflict there began in 2011.

“This is all very alarming, it causes concern. There should be work to de-escalate the tensions,” TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 10, 2018
At least 21 killed after dam burst in western Kenya

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut