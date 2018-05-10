Moscow says it is 'concerned' about Iranian-Israeli tensions

MOSCOW - Russia is concerned about growing military tensions between Israel and Iran over Syria and calls for them to de-escalate after recent missile strikes, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, according to the TASS news agency.



Iranian forces in Syria launched a rocket attack on Israeli army bases in the Golan Heights early on Thursday, Israel said, prompting one of the heaviest Israeli barrages against Syria since the conflict there began in 2011.



“This is all very alarming, it causes concern. There should be work to de-escalate the tensions,” TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying.



