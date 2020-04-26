The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Ministry director-general: Opening IKEA was a mistake

Bar Siman Tov has been heavily criticized for the way the Health Ministry has functioned under his leadership.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2020 11:14
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov (photo credit: MINISTRY OF HEALTH)
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF HEALTH)
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov told Israel's KAN News on Sunday morning that he believes reopening IKEA amid the coronavirus pandemic was a mistake.
The office of outgoing Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman also rejected allegations that IKEA stores were authorized to open due to close links between the owners of the Israeli stores and the Gur Hasidic sect of which Litzman is a follower.
"These were decisions taken by relevant professionals and following a request from the Finance Ministry, with no connection to Minister Litzman," his office said in a statement.
"It is surprising that during an emergency, when the entire system is working with dedication and responsibly to save lives, that people publish false information and details without foundation."
 Bar Siman Tov nevertheless stated that he believes that in the coming days, Israel will see another drop in the amount of people who contract coronavirus.
Regarding reported arbitrariness in governmental decisions regarding businesses that can reopen, he said to Army Radio that "for now, the entire market can open, all stores can open.
"We have two main subjects that we are working on right now," he continued. "The first is the education system, of course. There will be intense discussions throughout this week to try and find the model through which we may return the education system. The second is malls."
Bar Siman Tov has been heavily criticized for the way the Health Ministry has functioned under his leadership.
"Part of the criticism is true," Bar Siman Tov told Army Radio. "What we need to improve, we are working on. We are working very hard for a lot of weeks on every improvement possible for the testing and investigating process."
He further explained that in the eyes of the Health Ministry, the ideal number of people to catch the novel virus per day is 300.
"At the end, you need to look at the results," he told Army Radio in response to the criticism he and the Health Ministry have been facing in recent days. He explained that Israel has been seeing a fraction of the deaths that locations such as Belgium and New York have been seeing. "These are numbers that you cannot deny," he stated.
Bar Siman Tov, despite explaining that the Health Ministry is trying to "lower the curve" in the country, says that Israel must be prepared for a resurgence of the novel coronavirus during the next winter.
The director warned on Israel's N12 News that "there are fears that we have to be prepared for a wave that would come in the winter and will comprise both coronavirus and the flu."



Tags Health Ministry ikea Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates Moshe Bar Siman Tov
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Balancing values in the context of coronavirus in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Keeping eyes open won't show us the virus but the beauty of Israel By YAAKOV KATZ
A coronavirus-era window to the world – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': What was Benny Gantz really thinking? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Hell hath no fury like Bibi-haters scorned – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by