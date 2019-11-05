Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yaffa Issachar: Cancel petition for stay on Russian hacker's extradition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 15:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Yaffa Issachar, mother of Naama, whose daughter is currently being held in a Russian prison after receiving a sentence of seven years for allegedly transporting 9.5 grams of cannabis, asked Justice Minister Amir Ohana to cancel the petition requesting a stay on the extradition of Russian hacker Alexei Burkov to the United States.

"Naama will not be a tool for the Russian hacker and his people.” “I pray not to aggravate Naama's situation in the Russian prison, and I fully trust the President and the Prime Minister, who will continue to work with the Russian President Putin in order arrange Naama's immediate release,” Issachar added.


