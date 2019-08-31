Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Motor racing-French Formula Two driver Hubert dies after high-speed crash

By REUTERS
August 31, 2019 20:41
Breaking news

French racing driver Anthoine Hubert has died following a high-speed crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgian Grand Prix, motorsport’s governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said on Saturday.

Hubert, 22, was hit at high speed by Juan Manuel Correa on the second lap of the race after having already gone off into the barriers.

The FIA said Correa was in a stable condition and receiving treatment in hospital.


