Multiple measles cases reported within Haifa

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Cases of the measles have been reported across Haifa, according to the Ministry of Health.
On Thursday, one case was reported in the morning hours at the Reali Hebrew School. The second case was reported on Friday at the University of Haifa. A third case was reported at a medical clinic in Smoleskin. The fourth case was reported on Monday at the Greg Cafe in the Horev center.Those who have been in the places around the hours listed above, who were born from 1957 onward and are not vaccinated in two doses against measles, are requested to contact the Ministry of Health at + 5400 hours within 6 days of exposure to the Health Bureau nearest to their place of residence," the Ministry wrote. "If you are suffering from symptoms and need a medical examination, please contact the clinic or any other medical institution by appointment or alternatively notify the staff immediately upon arrival at the medical institution. It should be noted that signs appear within 21 days of exposure."
"The Ministry of Health advises individuals with symptoms of fever plus one or more of the following symptoms: cough, runny nose, eye inflammation or rash to stay away from public places, such as the work place, places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, public transportation, busy events and any other public place in order to help contain the spread of measles," the Ministry also wrote.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>