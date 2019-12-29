The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

N. Korea's Kim holds plenary ahead of deadline for US nuclear agreement

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 00:21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of top ruling party officials on Saturday to discuss important policy matters ahead of the year-end deadline set by Kim for the United States, the state news agency said on Sunday.
Kim, chairman of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), guided the first-day session of the plenary meeting to discuss "important matters arising in the party building and activities and in the building of the state and national defense," KCNA news agency said in a statement."The immediate orientation of the struggle of the WPK and the state and important policy issues for new victory in our revolution under the present situation were brought up as agendas of the plenary meeting," KCNA said.
KCNA did not provide further details of the meeting, but it said the meeting will be continued.
The North's party plenary meeting comes a week after Pyongyang held the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Meeting to discuss boosting the country's military capability.
Earlier this month, North Korea said it would hold a plenary session of its ruling party sometime this month to discuss and decide on crucial issues due to the changed situation at home and abroad, without elaborating.
Pyongyang has repeatedly asked Washington to meet its year-end deadline and to offer a new initiative to iron out their differences over the North's nuclear weapons program. It warned Washington earlier this month that failure to meet Pyongyang's expectations could result in an unwanted "Christmas gift."
In the midst of heightened tensions between North Korea and the United States, North Korea conducted two "crucial" tests at a satellite launch site this month to bolster its strategic nuclear deterrence.
In response to the North's warning, U.S. President Donald Trump said last week the United States was ready to deal with any North Korea "Christmas gift" amid U.S. concerns Pyongyang might be preparing a long-range missile test.
Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies - minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 12:00 AM
Five killed, four injured in small plane crash in Louisiana
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 11:59 PM
Driver stopped, found with 4.5 times the permitted amount of alcohol
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 10:47 PM
40-year-old moderately injured while riding scooter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 10:43 PM
Libya's NOC considers evacuating Zawiya refinery staff due to fighting nearby
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 09:11 PM
Seven injured in car crash between three vehicles in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 07:34 PM
Miri Regev: No ruse under Netanyahu will be accepted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 06:35 PM
Iraqi protesters shut down southern Nassiriya oilfield - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 05:54 PM
28-year-old moderately injured after stabbing attack in Kfar Kanna
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 04:08 PM
Algeria names Abdelaziz Djerad as its new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 03:11 PM
Algeria names Abdelaziz Djerad as its new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 02:25 PM
Amir Peretz: Our goal is to have 61 seats without Liberman
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/28/2019 12:41 PM
Japan police find human remains in boat suspected from North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 12:25 PM
Two killed in shooting near Huston, Texas - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 10:14 AM
Mount Hermon open for visitors after days of snow
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/28/2019 09:46 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by