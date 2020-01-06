The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

NATO allies stand behind US over Iranian commander's killing

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 6, 2020 19:12
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that all members of the Atlantic alliance stood behind the United States in the Middle East, after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
Speaking after a rare NATO meeting on Iran and Iraq in which the United States briefed its allies about last Friday's drone strike, Stoltenberg also called for a de-escalation of tensions, echoing the statements of some European leaders.
"We are united in condemning Iran's support of a variety of different terrorist groups," Stoltenberg said. "At the meeting today, allies called for restraint and de-escalation. A new conflict would be in no one's interest. So Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations."
UK foreign minister Raab urges diplomatic solution to Iran tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:49 PM
US, Canadian embassies warn citizens of possible missile attack on Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/06/2020 07:47 PM
US briefs NATO over Iran strike, avoids European criticism
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:37 PM
Lawyer fails to narrow Nike indictment; US judge cites Cosby case
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:33 PM
US implements plan to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:30 PM
Iraqi PM spoke with Germany's Merkel about foreign troop withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:17 PM
UN chief warns of 'profound risk of miscalculation' amid rising geopolitical tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:15 PM
Iraq and US should work together on troop withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:13 PM
Bahrain Crown Prince speaks with US Defense Secretary
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:10 PM
Record number of trafficking victims in Thailand raises concerns over care
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:08 PM
UK woman in Ayia Napa rape case to be pardoned by Cyprus president: report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/06/2020 06:02 PM
UK woman in Ayia Napa rape case to be pardoned by Cyprus president: report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/06/2020 06:02 PM
EU foreign ministers to meet on Iran on Friday - diplomats
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 05:56 PM
Hamas delegation meets Soleimani's successor in Iran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/06/2020 05:36 PM
UNESCO says US signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 05:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies