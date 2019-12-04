NATO says Russia's 'aggressive actions' a threat to allies' security

WATFORD, England - NATO leaders said on Wednesday that Russia's "aggressive actions" were a threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and that China's growing influence presented opportunities and challenges for the alliance.In a statement released after a brief summit outside London, the 29 leaders reaffirned the "enduring Transatlantic bond" between Europe and North America, and the mutual defense agreement between them in which an attack against one is regarded as an attack against all.They also invited the secretary-general of NATO to start a reflection process on the future of the alliance.