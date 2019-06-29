N.Korea hints at a Trump-Un meeting at the DMZ

Breaking news.
BEIJING - A proposal by US President Donald Trump to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this weekend at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean border is a "very interesting suggestion," North Korea said on Saturday.
"We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal," the official KCNA news agency cited first Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as saying.
"I am of the view that if the DPRK-US summit meetings take place on the division line, as is intended by President Trump, it would serve as another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations."
