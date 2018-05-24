May 24 2018
Sivan, 10, 5778
N.Korea says future of summit with U.S. is up to Washington

By REUTERS
May 24, 2018 03:01
SEOUL - North Korea's vice foreign minister said the future of the summit between Pyongyang and Washington is "entirely" up to the United States and condemned a media interview by US Vice President Mike Pence in which he compared the North to Libya.

"We will neither beg the US for dialog nor take the trouble to persuade them if they do not want to sit together with us," said Choe Son Hui, according to a report by North Korea's central news agency on Thursday.

Choe said she could suggest to leader Kim Jong Un that North Korea reconsider the summit, set for June 12 in Singapore, if the United States offends the North's good will.


