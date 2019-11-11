Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Nabih Berri, Lebanon's Speaker postpones parliament

By REUTERS
November 11, 2019 15:23
Breaking news

BEIRUT - A session of the Lebanese parliament scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed for a week due to security considerations, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said.


Protesters had called for demonstrators to block access to the parliament building in central Beirut on Tuesday.


