Nasrallah: We no longer have red lines. This is start of new phase

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday that Hezbollah broke the "biggest red line" for Israel by targeting it across the border, not in Shebaa farms.



Nasrallah said the Avivim operation was a message to Israel, adding "We no longer have red lines. This is the start of a new phase."Nasrallah thanked Lebanese media outlets and others for coverage refuting "Israeli lies" about casualties. Israel had denied there being any casualties.



Avivim, he says, was a retaliatory attack on several levels, and claims that following his threat of retaliation last week, the IDF evacuated its bases and posts along the Lebanese border. It took place during the day deliberately, and succeeded despite Israeli and US threats.The Hezbollah leader added that Israel is frightened and humiliated.





