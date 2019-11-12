National Security Advisor: Hamas told Egypt they do not want an escalation

The National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat updated the security cabinet members on Tuesday that Hamas told Egypt that it is not interested in an escalation, Channel 13 reported.



Ben Shabbat claimed that Egyptian officials contacted Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) after the funeral of PIJ Leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata the Gaza Strip, and Hamas claimed they are not interested in escalating the situation, right after Israel voiced the same message.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });