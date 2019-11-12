Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

National Security Advisor: Hamas told Egypt they do not want an escalation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 20:28
The National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat updated the security cabinet members on Tuesday that Hamas told Egypt that it is not interested in an escalation, Channel 13 reported.

Ben Shabbat claimed that Egyptian officials contacted Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) after the funeral of PIJ Leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata the Gaza Strip, and Hamas claimed they are not interested in escalating the situation, right after Israel voiced the same message.


