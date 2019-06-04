Israel mourns as Nechama Rivlin passes away at 73

Nechama Rivlin looking through a graphic novel based on The Diary of Anne Frank..
(photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
First lady Nechama Rivlin, the wife of President Reuven Rivlin, has passed away, Israeli media reported Tuesday morning.
The beloved wife of the president passed away just one day before her 74th birthday, on June 5. Rivlin was born in Moshav Herut in 1945. She worked as a researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in the departments of zoology, ecology, and genetics before retiring in 2007.
The Rivlins have three children, Rivka, Anat, and Ran, and numerous grandchildren.
"Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife Sara and I express deep sorrow for the passing of the wife of the president, Nechama Rivlin," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "We all prayed for her healing during the last period in which she fought bravely and intensely for her life. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the president and to all his family. R.I.P. "
"I sympathize with President Reuven Rivlin and his daughter for his dear wife Nechama," Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon tweeted.
"Together with all the citizens of Israel, I share the sorrow of President Rivlin for the passing away of his wife Nechama," former justice minister Ayelet Shaked tweeted. "The Rivlins were a model couple, an example of truth and love. I got to know Nechama in recent years and discovered a wonderful personality with a tremendous love for the state and the citizens of Israel. May her memory be blessed."
