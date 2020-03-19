Netanyahu: Emergency warrants will be approved on Thursday night

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Thursday and said he is prepared to sign the guidelines initiated by the Health Ministry into "emergency orders," that will effectively place Israelis under house quarantine for seven days.



Netanyahu asked the public not to exploit the option of going outside the house to buy groceries and stressed that the cooperation of the public is vital to keeping the COVID-19 outbreak at bay.



“Each and every one of you is a fighter in this war,” he said. “Don’t say this won’t happen to me.”