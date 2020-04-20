Netanyahu, Gantz meet at PM's residence amid efforts to form unity gov't

A source involved in the negotiations between the two parties told Ynet that an agreement could be signed and that the negotiation teams spoke throughout the night and arrived to an agreement concerning the prime ministerial rotation between Gantz and Netanyahu.

"The matter is dependent now on the will of Netanyahu to do it," said the source to Ynet. The meeting on Monday is meant to attempt to bridge other disagreements holding up negotiations.

"There was progress in discussions throughout the night, Gantz arrived [at the prime minister's residence] in order to see if it's possible to bridge the remaining gaps," the sources told KAN. Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report. Although Blue and White sources indicated on Saturday night that the two sides were close to a deal, an agreement was yet to be reached Sunday night, and the party is concerned about the Likud's ongoing delays. Sources in the Blue and White Party told KAN news that the two parties still hadn't reached the point where they would sign an agreement.

The meeting comes amid continued efforts to form a national unity government.