Netanyahu: Rabin recognized the danger of the Ayatollah regime

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu honored the memory of late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at the official memorial ceremony for the slain prime minister Sunday, saying he congratulated Rabin "from the bottom of my heart" when Rabin signed the 1994 Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty
Netanyahu added that he had warned Rabin "many times [of the dangers] of the Ayatollah regime."
Netanyahu said that he and Rabin had "a factual argument" regarding the validity of an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord. Netanyahu said that "we have a duty to distinguish between real peace, and imaginary peace."
Netanyahu discussed the Israeli-Jordanian and the 1979 Israeli-Egyptian peace accords, stating that the peace accords with Jordan is "important and valuable to both nations" and that the level of cooperation between Egypt and Israel is now on a level "we did not see earlier."
