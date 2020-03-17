Netanyahu: This is a life or death situation

The prime minister also said that he has instructed daily coronavirus checks to be held. He said that the number of checks will begin at 3,000 people but might eventually reach up to 5,000. He said that this will place Israel in perhaps the number one place in the world in the check ratio for the COVID-19.

“All of these steps will not work unless you show responsibility,” he said to the people of Israel. “I see people on the beach thinking this is a holiday.”

“On television, I can’t believe what I am seeing,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu added that this is not a vacation or a game, but a life or death situation.