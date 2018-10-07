Netanyahu: To discuss Syria security coordination with Putin
By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 7, 2018 11:45
JERUSALEM, - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to discuss continued security coordination over Syria.
Netanyahu made the announcement, without citing a specific date for the talks, at a cabinet meeting.
Russia is working to “open communication channels” between Israel and Iran, a Russia source was quoted Saturday as saying in the London-based Pan-Arab Ashraq Al-Awsat newspaper.
Moscow said on Tuesday it had upgraded Syria's air defenses with the S-300 missile system, after accusing Israel of indirect responsibility for the downing of a Russian spy plane by Syrian forces as they fired on attacking Israeli jets last month.
