NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Netanyahu: We can target anyone, even in their beds

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [R] visits Iron Dome command (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [R] visits Iron Dome command
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel achieved the goals it had wanted to achieve in the targeted attacks in the Gaza Strip.
"The goal of the operation was to perform a targeted assassination of the Islamic Jihad commander," Netanyahu said while on a security tour of the interception management center and the Iron Dome battery. "He was assassinated, along with dozens of terrorists and dozens of important infrastructure targets of the organization."
"Our enemies got the message," he concluded. "We can reach anyone, even in their beds. I hope this lesson was learned. I trust our forces that we will continue to improve and do whatever it takes to ensure Israel's security."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Terrorism Operation Black Belt
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gil Troy Whacking Israel as a one-dimensional piñata isn’t ‘nuanced dialogue’ By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace - A personal note during the Gaza rockets By GERSHON BASKIN
Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Is continued military aid to Israel in jeopardy? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by