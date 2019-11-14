Netanyahu: We can target anyone, even in their beds

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel achieved the goals it had wanted to achieve in the targeted attacks in the Gaza Strip."The goal of the operation was to perform a targeted assassination of the Islamic Jihad commander," Netanyahu said while on a security tour of the interception management center and the Iron Dome battery. "He was assassinated, along with dozens of terrorists and dozens of important infrastructure targets of the organization.""Our enemies got the message," he concluded. "We can reach anyone, even in their beds. I hope this lesson was learned. I trust our forces that we will continue to improve and do whatever it takes to ensure Israel's security."