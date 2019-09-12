Netanyahu: We will have no choice but to start an operation in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Thursday morning that his own internal polls indicate that he will not win the September 17 election.



In an interview with KAN Radio, Netanyahu lamented that too many voters who want him to be prime minister either will not vote or will vote for one of the Likud's satellite parties.

In the interview, Netanyahu criticized his own ministers who have been calling for the IDF to attack Hamas."Stop agitating for an operation in Gaza," Netanyahu said. "There will be an operation but I will not embark on it a moment before we are ready. I don't operate in tweets. But there apparently will be no choice but to topple Hamas."He blamed Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit for preventing him from annexing the Jordan Valley, which he said he wanted to do before the election.Netanyahu said that if he did win the election, his first call to form a coalition would be to Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked.Regarding his party's social media, he distanced himself from a Facebook post that said “Arabs want to destroy us all" and said he did not know that his Instagram account compared a Channel 12 legal correspondent to Dumbo the elephant."I didn't write it," he said. "I'm a serious person."Blue and White leader Benny Gantz mocked Netanyahu for denying knowledge of so many things.Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigor Liberman tweeted in response: "Bibi will go to an operation in Gaza after he annexes the Jordan Valley and Elkana, and he will do all of this only after his next meeting with Boris Yeltsin, of blessed memory."Liberman's tweet referred to Netanyahu calling Britain's prime minister Boris Yeltsin in Sunday's cabinet meeting.

