Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: Iran emboldened by lack of response to aggression

“Israel will not extend the other cheek, and anyone who wants to be aggressive will be answered in full force and pay a heavy price,” Netanyahu said.

By
October 31, 2019 17:45
1 minute read.
Netanyahu: Iran emboldened by lack of response to aggression

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visting IDF troops . (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

The failure to respond to Iran’s aggression in the region is making the country more brazen, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday in an apparent criticism of the US’ lack of response to Iranian attacks in recent months on oil installations, drones and ships in the Persian Gulf.

“The area around us is turbulent,” Netanyahu said at an IDF officers training course graduation ceremony at a base near Mitzpe Ramon. “The threats are popping up all around us – in Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and also in Iraq, in Yemen and directly in Iran.”

Earlier this week, he said Iran is deploying precision weapons to Yemen “in order to strike Israel.”

Netanyahu told the new IDF officers that Iran and pro-Iranian forces are actively – and without let-up – arming themselves.

“We are prepared for the threats, and will not hesitate to deliver a fierce blow against anyone who will try to harm us,” he said. “The level of Iran’s boldness in the region is rising, and is getting even greater in light of a lack of a response.”

Israel, he said, “will not extend the other cheek, and anyone who wants to be aggressive will be answered in full force and pay a heavy price.”


Related Content

New immigrants from France disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport last year
October 31, 2019
Rebirth through aliyah

By ANNA KRYCER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings