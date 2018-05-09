May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu after meeting Putin: Israel will forever maintain right to take necessary actions

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 9, 2018 19:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will always maintain a right to take necessary actions to defend itself, following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Netanyahu also said honest and direct talks are best way to ensure Israel’s security.

Netanyahu was in Moscow discussing regional issues with his Russian counterpart, the day after Israeli jets allegedly struck a target in Syria after the IDF detected unusual troop movement by Iranian soldiers.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 9, 2018
Iran tensions see Netanyahu climbing in the polls

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut