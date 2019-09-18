Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu and Gantz in deadlock with 91% of the ballots counted – report

While according to the official website of the Central Election Committee at 6 a.m. only 30% of the ballots had been counted, Channel 12 said they could already share more updated results.

September 18, 2019 06:40
Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu rally their voters a day before elections 2019.

Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu rally their voters a day before elections 2019. . (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT / MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Likud and Blue and White won the same number of seats and the Center-Right bloc won one seat more than the Center-Left bloc, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday morning, quoting real but “unofficial results” with over 91% of the ballots counted.

According to the report, Blue and White would receive 32 seats each, Likud 31, the Joint List 12, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu 9, UTJ 8, Yamina 7, Labor-Gesher 6 and the Democratic Union 5.

The Center-Left bloc, therefore, would count on 55 seats and the Center-Right bloc 56.


