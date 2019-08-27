Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu to Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Calm down

"I heard what Nasrallah said. I suggest to Nasrallah to calm down. He knows well that Israel knows how to defend itself and to pay back its enemies," Netanyahu said in a speech.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
August 27, 2019 13:15
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the graduation ceremony of the Israeli Air Force's n

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the graduation ceremony of the Israeli Air Force's newest pilots, June 2019. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to "calm down" after he warned Israel that his movement was preparing an imminent response to the crash of two Israeli drones in a Beirut suburb.

Netanyahu finished off his speech with a warning, saying "To Lebanon and to Qasem Soleimani too, I say: Be careful what you say, and be even more careful about your actions."

Netanyahu made his speech during a ceremony for laying the cornerstone of the Mobileye development center in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The reply came as a response to Nasrallah's threats which he sounded on Monday from his bunker in Beirut. "I tell the Israeli army on the border," he said: "'Wait for our response, which may take place at any time on the border and beyond the border. Be prepared and wait for us.'”


