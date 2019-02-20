Netanyahu postpones trip to Moscow, new date to be set soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The planned meeting in Moscow on Thursday between Prime Minister Benjamin Nathaniel and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Syria has been postponed, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday morning.
No reason for the postponement was given, though it led to speculation that it had to do with the political situation in Israel and Thursday's deadline for party mergers.
The PMO announcement said that it was agreed upon by both sides.
Netanyahu will speak by phone on Thursday morning with Putin, and a new date will be scheduled for the coming days.
Netanyahu was scheduled to leave for Moscow on Wednesday evening.
This would have been the first meeting since the two leaders met on the sidelines of a ceremony in Paris in November
marking the hundredth anniversary to the end of World War I.
Ties between the two countries were strained in September when Syria downed a Russian spy plane after an Israeli air attack
, and Moscow blamed Israel for indirect responsibility.
