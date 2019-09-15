Netanyahu cancels participation in Bat Yam rally

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his participation in a Likud rally in the city of Bat Yam on Sunday after he received an in-depth study suggesting he might lose the upcoming elections.
Instead, Netanyahu called for an emergency Likud meeting.
