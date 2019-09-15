Netanyahu cancels participation in Bat Yam rally

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his participation in a Likud rally in the city of Bat Yam on Sunday after he received an in-depth study suggesting he might lose the upcoming elections.



Instead, Netanyahu called for an emergency Likud meeting.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });