Netanyahu cancels participation in Bat Yam rally

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 15, 2019 19:28
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his participation in a Likud rally in the city of Bat Yam on Sunday after he received an in-depth study suggesting he might lose the upcoming elections.

Instead, Netanyahu called for an emergency Likud meeting.


