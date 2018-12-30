Netanyahu falls in polls with the formation of 'New Right' party

Breaking news.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party falls in polls from 30 mandates to 28, following the formation of the "New Right" party by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.
According to the poll, Likud would have 28 mandates, Hosen (Gantz) 14, the Joint List 12, Yesh Atid (Lapid) 12, Zionist Union 9, UTJ 7, Hayamin Hehadash (Shaked-Bennett) 6, Kulanu 6, Shas 6, Meretz 6, Gesher (Levy-Abecasis) 5, Yisrael Beytenu 5, and Bayit Yehudi 4.
Kan published a different poll in which the Likkud will likely have 27 mandates, Yesh Atid (Lapid) 16, Hayamin Hehadash (Shaked-Bennett) 14, Hosen (Gantz) 13, the Joint List 12, Zionist Union 9, UTJ 7, Kulanu 7, Meretz 6, Gesher (Levy-Abecasis) 5, and Shas 4.
Channel 10 have also created their own poll with different results. Likkud will have 30 mandates, Hosen (Gantz) 14, the Joint List 13, Yesh Atid (Lapid) 11, Hayamin Hehadash (Shaked-Bennett) 8, Zionist Union 8, UTJ 7, Kulanu 6, Shas 5, Yisrael Beytenu 5, Meretz 5, and Bayit Yehudi 3
