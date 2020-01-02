Israel’s increased cooperation with Greece and Cyprus makes the eastern Mediterranean more secure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in Athens on Thursday.“Cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel, an alliance in the eastern Mediterranean, is economic, political and adds to security and stability in the region,” he said.Netanyahu was in Athens to sign an agreement allowing Israel to construct a gas pipeline to Greece via Cyprus in order to import natural gas to Europe.‪“Israel is becoming an energy superpower, a country exporting energy,” the prime minister said.