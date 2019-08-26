Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu offers Feiglin deal to quit race

By
August 26, 2019 19:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin in recent days and offered him an economic portfolio in the next government if his party were to drop out of the September 17th race.

Netanyahu reportedly also offered to take steps to legalize cannabis, a primary issue of the Zehut party.On Tuesday, Zehut plan on having a major campaign rally, with 700 participants already signed up to attend.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 26, 2019
PM Hariri: Lebanon wants to avoid escalation with Israel

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings