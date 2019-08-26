Netanyahu offers Feiglin deal to quit race

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin in recent days and offered him an economic portfolio in the next government if his party were to drop out of the September 17th race.



Netanyahu reportedly also offered to take steps to legalize cannabis, a primary issue of the Zehut party.On Tuesday, Zehut plan on having a major campaign rally, with 700 participants already signed up to attend.





