Netanyahu promises Feiglin ministry so that Zehut Party ends race

"Our paths were not exactly paved with roses," Feiglin said. "There were more downs than ups, but I can tell as a bike rider when we are on our way up."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 29, 2019 18:14
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin hold a press conference.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin hold a press conference announcing Zehut's withdrawal from the elections.. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succeeded in persuading former MK Moshe Feiglin to remove his Zehut party from the September 17 election in return for a series of promises, they announced at a joint event with speeches in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

According to the agreement, which will be brought to a referendum of Zehut members on Sunday,  Likud and Zehut will not merge. But Feiglin will become a minister if Netanyahu forms the next government.

"I see you as a minister in my government and a partner and I really, really mean it," Netanyahu told Feiglin. "This is for before the election and after the election."   

Netanyahu promised  to bring to the Knesset a bill for legalization of medical cannabis and open the market for imports "to prevent a cartel from controlling the market." The bill would be part of the coalition agreement if Netanyahu forms the government.

At the press conference, Netanyahu and Feiglin made reference to Netanyahu's past efforts to block Feiglin's political advancement. They said they have known each other for 25 years ups and downs but never really spoke to each other

Both Labor and the Democratic Union asked Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to check whether the agreement constitutes "election bribery."



