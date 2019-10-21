Prime Minister Netanyahu returns mandate to President Rivlin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed President Reuven Rivlin that he is returning the mandate he was entrusted with to form a government, Likud reported on Monday evening.



The next person expected to be handed the mandate is Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

