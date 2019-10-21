Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Prime Minister Netanyahu returns mandate to President Rivlin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 21, 2019 19:59
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed President Reuven Rivlin that he is returning the mandate he was entrusted with to form a government, Likud reported on Monday evening. 
 
The next person expected to be handed the mandate is Blue and White leader Benny Gantz. 



