Netanyahu accuses Gantz of 'hitchhiking' on opposition to Iran nuclear deal

Benny Gantz (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a jab at Israel Resilience Party head Benny Gantz at Sunday's cabinet meeting, saying that his rival – due to speak Sunday at the Munich Security Conference – is “hitchhiking” on his own fervent opposition to the Iranian nuclear deal.
"For years I have vigorously led the opposition to the dangerous nuclear agreement with Iran. I had to face the whole world and also some of the heads of the security branches in Israel who said that the agreement is not terrible and that it is possible to see the cup half-full. But I insisted, and my insistence brought about a historic change of course,” Netanyahu said.
"Now there are all kinds of hitchhikers riding the wave,” Netanyahu added, “but the public knows how to distinguish between true leadership and amateurish imitations."
Netanyahu himself cancelled his own participation in the Munich conference.
